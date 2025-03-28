Jonas Brothers ‘Eras-like' tour coming to Arlington this summer

The Jonas Brothers are going back on tour and will include a stop in Arlington later this summer.

JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM is a 43-date stadium and arena tour celebrating the Joe, Kevin and Nick's incredible 20-year journey—from performing in malls to headlining the world’s biggest venues. The "Eras-like tour" will feature a career-spanning setlist and is the brothers' biggest tour to date. The former Westlake residents will also include songs from their work outside their band.

The tour kicks off Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and will make its way to Globe Life Field in Arlington on Sunday, Aug. 31. The brothers will return to Texas for dates in Austin, San Antonio and Houston on Oct. 17-19.

"JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM is a tribute to fans who have been with the brothers through every chapter of the journey. The Jonas Brothers crafted their 2025 tour to be a show that honors past memories, and the ones still to come," organizers said in a news release. "This tour is not just a celebration of their music but a tribute to the fans who have been with them through every chapter. The Jonas Brothers have crafted a show that honors the memories they've made and the ones still to come."

Marshmello and Boys Like Girls will join the brothers on the tour.

The Jonas Brothers also said they'll host a one-of-a-kind pre-show experience, JONASCON ON TOUR, at each of the 10 stadium tour stops. The event is free for all ticket holders and will reimagine the most unforgettable elements of JONASCON for an immersive, city-specific celebration.

General admission tickets went on sale Friday for JONAS20: Living the Dream. VIP packages are available.

Jonas Brothers 2025 tour dates