Jonas Brothers ‘Eras-like' tour coming to Arlington this summer

The Jonas Brothers are going back on tour and will include a stop in Arlington later this summer.
JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM is a 43-date stadium and arena tour celebrating the Joe, Kevin and Nick's incredible 20-year journey—from performing in malls to headlining the world’s biggest venues. The "Eras-like tour" will feature a career-spanning setlist and is the brothers' biggest tour to date. The former Westlake residents will also include songs from their work outside their band.
The tour kicks off Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and will make its way to Globe Life Field in Arlington on Sunday, Aug. 31. The brothers will return to Texas for dates in Austin, San Antonio and Houston on Oct. 17-19.
"JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM is a tribute to fans who have been with the brothers through every chapter of the journey. The Jonas Brothers crafted their 2025 tour to be a show that honors past memories, and the ones still to come," organizers said in a news release. "This tour is not just a celebration of their music but a tribute to the fans who have been with them through every chapter. The Jonas Brothers have crafted a show that honors the memories they've made and the ones still to come."
Marshmello and Boys Like Girls will join the brothers on the tour.
The Jonas Brothers also said they'll host a one-of-a-kind pre-show experience, JONASCON ON TOUR, at each of the 10 stadium tour stops. The event is free for all ticket holders and will reimagine the most unforgettable elements of JONASCON for an immersive, city-specific celebration.
General admission tickets went on sale Friday for JONAS20: Living the Dream. VIP packages are available.
Jonas Brothers 2025 tour dates
- Sun Aug 10 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
- Tue Aug 12 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC
- Thu Aug 14 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA
- Sun Aug 17 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, PA
- Thu Aug 21 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON
- Sat Aug 23 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA
- Tue Aug 26 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL
- Thu Aug 28 - Comerica Park - Detroit, MI
- Sun Aug 31 - Globe Life Field - Arlington, TX
- Sat Sep 6 - Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CA
- Thu Sep 18 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC
- Sat Sep 20 - Moda Center - Portland, OR
- Mon Sep 22 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
- Thu Sep 25 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
- Fri Sep 26 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA
- Sun Sep 28 - PHX Arena (formerly Footprint Center) - Phoenix, AZ
- Thu Oct 2 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO
- Sun Oct 5 - Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA
- Mon Oct 6 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE
- Tue Oct 7 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO
- Wed Oct 8 - Enterprise Center - Saint Louis, MO
- Fri Oct 10 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN
- Sun Oct 12 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
- Tue Oct 14 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
- Thu Oct 16 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK
- Fri Oct 17 - Moody Center ATX - Austin, TX
- Sat Oct 18 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX
- Sun Oct 19 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX
- Wed Oct 22 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
- Fri Oct 24 - Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL
- Sun Oct 26 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL
- Tue Oct 28 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
- Wed Oct 29 - Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC
- Sat Nov 1 - Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY
- Sun Nov 2 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
- Tue Nov 4 - Food City Center - Knoxville, TN
- Wed Nov 5 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC
- Thu Nov 6 - Colonial Life Arena - Columbia, SC
- Sat Nov 8 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH
- Sun Nov 9 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY
- Tue Nov 11 - Rocket Arena - Cleveland, OH
- Wed Nov 12 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
- Fri Nov 14 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT