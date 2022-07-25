Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash's Hillside Home in SoCal Is on the Market for $1.8M

Johnny Cash's 1961 home, built for Cash, his then-wife Vivian, and their three children, has hit the SoCal market for $1,795,000

By Maggie More

Mark Corcoran

Down a straight and narrow highway in the hills of Southern California lies the home of "The Man in Black" himself, Johnny Cash.

Cash, one of the best-known country music singers of the 20th century, was also known for his loner, outlaw image -- so it's no surprise that when he built a home in California, he built it in a quiet area of the hills between Ventura and Ojai at 8736 Nye Road.

Mark Corcoran

That home, built in 1961 for Cash, his then-wife Vivian, and their three children, has hit the SoCal market for $1,795,000.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath, 4500-square-foot home rests on almost six acres of land in the mountains, with plenty of wood paneling and details to match the rustic setting.

The one-story midcentury home is surrounded by lucious greenery and mountain views. It also comes with a swimming pool -- perfect for Cash to "escape from the raucous fame of his rock 'n roll lifestyle," according to the listing held by Adam McKaig of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Mark Corcoran

Scroll for more photos of the home, complete with intricately carved wooden front door, wall niches between rooms, and record player in the kitchen.

1.

Mark Corcoran

2.

Mark Corcoran

3.

Mark Corcoran

4.

Mark Corcoran

5.

Mark Corcoran

6.

Mark Corcoran

7.

Mark Corcoran

8.

Mark Corcoran

9.

Mark Corcoran

10.

Mark Corcoran

11.

Mark Corcoran

This article tagged under:

Johnny Cashreal estateVenturacelebrity real estate
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us