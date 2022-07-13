Deals

It's Fry Day! Here's Where You Can Grab Free or Discounted French Fries

Restaurants across the country are celebrating the holiday with free and discounted fries

By Kaamil Jones

McDonald's
Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images

It's Wednesday, but it's National Fry Day! The faux national holiday returns with deals at several national chains on July 13, 2022.

McDonald's 🍟

Fans of the "golden arches" can snag a free large fry when they download the mobile app, no purchase is necessary.

When: July 13

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Wendy's 🍟

A crowd favorite, Wendy's, is offering free any-sized fry with the purchase of any mobile order.

When: July 13

The Scene

Days of Our Lives Jul 12

‘Days of Our Lives' Preempted Tuesday, NBC 5 Daytime Lineup Changed July 12

heritage auctions Jul 12

Tolkien Letter, Page from Gutenberg Bible Highlight Heritage Rare Book Auction

Checkers and Rally's 🍟

National Fry Day lands on a Wednesday this year but the team at Checkers' and Rally's want to change that.

The team wants people to sign a petition to make National Fry Day land on Fridays so they're offering free fries when you sign the petition.

When: July 13

Burger King 🍟

BK is offering it's Royal Perks members free chicken fries with any purchase $3 or more.

When: July 13

This article tagged under:

DealsMcDonald'swendyscheckersNational Fry Day
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us