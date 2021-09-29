Dallas

How to ‘Fancy Up' Your Morning Cup of Coffee on National Coffee Day

By Larry Collins

It’s estimated that 85% of Americans consume some form of caffeine every day, and the earlier someone wakes up, the more likely they are to start the day with a cup of coffee.

Wednesday is National Coffee Day and a chance to celebrate the little brown beans that pack a punch and help us get the day started.

NBC 5 checked in with Dallas hot spot, Soiree Coffee Bar, for a few tips to “fancy up” your morning cup of coffee and make you a home barista.

Clive Ryan, Soiree Coffee Bar’s founder, gave us a few suggestions:

1. Cold filtered water makes a huge difference when brewing coffee.
2. Make sure coffee isn't outdated.
3. Make sure you use the right ratio of coffee to water (1 tablespoon to 6-8 ounces of water).
4. Make sure the water temperature is between 195 degrees to 205 degrees.

