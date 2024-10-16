How much Halloween candy should you buy?

Halloween is fast approaching, which means time to plan your costume and stock up on candy for trick-or-treaters.

Halloween-related household spending is expected to hit a record $11.6 billion dollars, with $3.5 billion of that spent just on candy, according to the National Retail Federation.

Figuring out exactly how much candy to buy can be tricky. You don't want to face disappointed trick-or-treaters if you run out, but also want to avoid piles of leftover fun-size chocolate bars.

The good news is there's a way to calculate the right amount of treats you need to purchase based on a few factors.

Omni Calculator has an easy tool that helps estimate the number of candy pieces needed based on the approximate number of kids in the neighborhood, how extensive your decorations are and what the expected weather conditions will be on the holiday. You can also input the number of candies per pack to estimate how many packages you'll need to buy.

To calculate your Halloween candy haul, click here.

What is the most popular Halloween candy in 2024?

According to Google trends of the most searched candy in each state, candy corn topped the list in 34 states. It's followed by M&Ms, which ranked No. 1 in eight states (Indiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia) and Kit Kat reigned supreme in three states ( Hawaii, Maryland and North Dakota).

The most popular candy by state per 2024 Google search (Google Trends)

However, according to Candy Store, an online retailer that ships bulk candy nationwide, M&Ms has dethroned Reese's Cups as the most popular Halloween candy.

In third place is Sour Patch Kids, followed by Skittles, Starburst, Hot Tamales, Candy Corn, Hershey Kisses, Hershey Mini Bars and Butterfingers.

Candy Store surveyed 10,000 customers from their website to formulate the ranking.

What is the least popular Halloween candy in 2024?

The people of America have spoken and they hate Circus Peanuts — the oddly orange marshmallow treats that oftentimes remain at the bottom of kids’ candy buckets, according to Candy Store.

Also on Candy Store's worst list is candy corn at No. 3, which conversely is No. 1 on the most searched candy of 2024. Necco Wafers came in at No. 4 and Mary Janes was ranked 5th worst.