What to Know Tuesday, Feb. 25, starting at 7 a.m.

Free buttermilk short stack

Guests are invited to donate to three charities

The last part of February 2020 is full of FOMO for a lot of people.

Well, we're not talking about a fear of missing out, exactly, but for those of us who don't have a Feb. 29 birthday, which is most of us, well, we won't be enjoying all of the deals popping up for Leaplings on their big day.

But absolutely everyone, non-Leap Year babies included, can enjoy a freebie that's arriving a few days ahead of Feb. 29, a delicious giveaway that happens each and every yummy year.

It's National Pancake Day at IHOP, and the batter begins to bubble on the grill starting early on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

How early? The free pancakes begin to hit the plates at 7 a.m. at participating locations.

You'll sink your fork into a free buttermilk short stack if you swing by your local IHOP on Feb. 25, and you'll get a "chance to win pancakes for life," if you enter the comfort food chain's contest.

But here's the sweetest thing about IHOP's National Pancake Day, and we're not even talking about the syrup: You're invited to make a donation to help out Shriners Hospitals for Children, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Of course you will, because while the notion of free pancakes can thrill a little, the deeper and more lasting feeling comes from spreading the cheer, the love, and the giveback-a-tude.

Is your neighborhood's IHOP pancaking-it-up on Feb. 25?

Lucky you.

So be not jealous of all of the lovely thing Leaplings will nab on the final day of the month, not when free pancakes can be yours, and the opportunity to help some great organizations, too, on the 25th day of February.