If you're hoping to go to one of Taylor Swift's concerts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and are having trouble getting presale tickets on Tuesday, you're definitely not alone.

Fans anxiously awaiting the presale for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour started noticing both Ticketmaster and SeatGeek were having trouble staying up Tuesday.

WHAT'S CAUSING THE DELAYS IN BUYING TAYLOR SWIFT TICKETS?

Ticketmaster noted there was "historically unprecedented demand" for the tickets, adding that while hundreds of thousands of tickets had been sold, those who were still waiting in the queue should continue to do so.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In North Texas, SeatGeek is handling the ticketing at AT&T Stadium and has reported high demand as well.

"Due to high demand for TaylorSwiftTix Presale, there's an extended wait time for purchasing. Sorry for any inconvenience! Please be patient and don't refresh your queue at this time. When you reach the event page for AT&T Stadium dates, you can refresh your page to view tickets," SeatGeek tweeted just after 1 p.m.

There's been so much demand for tickets that a second presale, for Capital One customers that were expected to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday, was rescheduled for Wednesday.

At about 1 p.m., about an hour before the Capital One presale was scheduled to begin, the following message showed up on their webpage.

"Due to unprecedented demand for tickets, the Capital One Cardholder Presale has been rescheduled to Wednesday, 11/16 at 2 p.m. local venue time for all shows. This postponement will not impact ticket availability to Capital One cardholders."

TAYLOR SWIFT TEXAS 'ERAS TOUR' DATES

Taylor Swift booked two shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for April 1 and April 2 before announcing a third show on March 31. Tickets go on sale to the general public for all shows at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Due to high demand for TaylorSwiftTix Presale, there's an extended wait time for purchasing. Sorry for any inconvenience! Please be patient and don't refresh your queue at this time. When you reach the event page for AT&T Stadium dates, you can refresh your page to view tickets. — SeatGeek (@SeatGeek) November 15, 2022