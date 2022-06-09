Here's Where You Can Have a Robot Polish Your Nails for $10 in Under 10 Minutes

A robot that can paint nails is making its retail debut at a few Target stores in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Clockwork doesn’t do a full manicure, but it provides a change of color in under 10 minutes for $10.

Target is testing Clockwork robot manicurists at six U.S. stores. Appointments can be made online with the robots installed locally at the Medallion Center Target in Dallas on East Northwest Highway and two more in Fort Worth at 5700 Overton Ridge Blvd. and 301 Carroll St.