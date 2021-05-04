Due to NBC 5's breaking news coverage of the severe weather that spawned at five tornadoes, Monday's episode of "The Voice" and "Debris" did not air at their regularly scheduled time.

Unfortunately, NBC 5 will not be able to re-air the missed primetime programming, but the broadcasts are available to watch online.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

CLICK HERE to watch the May 3 "The Road to Lives - 10th Anniversary Edition" of "The Voice." Take a look back at the journeys of this season's remaining artists and best moments from the series so far as the coaches reflect on the past 10 years.

CLICK HERE to watch the "I Am Icarus" May 3 episode of "Debris." The mystery deepens as Bryan and Finola attempt to right what has gone wrong and prevent the fabric of reality from unwinding.

Depending on the device you use to watch, you may be required to download the NBC app to watch the full episode, the app is free and all episodes should be available for free.

We hope the alternative source for watching Monday's missed episodes is helpful. Enjoy your shows!