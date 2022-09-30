It's fall y'all and not only does that mean the return of football and the State Fair of Texas, it means dusting off your boots, pulling out your plaid, grabbing anything pumpkin spice and heading outdoors.

So we scoured the world wide web looking for all the fall festivals happening in North Texas, and we've collected them in a list for you.

We've put them in order by date, so you can plan your autumn adventures, we think you can plan something every weekend in October here! (Click on the bolded name of the event to navigate to the event's page for more information)

FALL FESTIVALS IN DALLAS

10th Annual Oktoberfest Dallas

Oct. 1, 2022

Flag Pole Hill (just north of White Rock Lake)

8100 Doran Circle, Dallas, Texas 75238

Enjoy bites, brats, beer and bands during Oktoberfest Dallas put on by Exchange Club of Lake Highlands. Gates open at 10 a.m. and closing time is 10 p.m. (ish). The Kid Zone is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The musical lineup includes The LAB, Hooks & The Huckleberries, Damn Quails and headliner Cory Morrow.

Autumn at the Arboretum

Now through Oct. 31, 2022

Dallas Arboretum

8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218

The theme of the Dallas Arboretum’s fall festival is “A Fall Fairy Tale.” Cinderella’s carriage is back, and the pumpkin houses take on themes from children’s classics like 'Jack and the Beanstalk,' 'The Three Little Pigs' and the 'Sword in the Stone.' Of course, there are thousands of autumn flowers, themed weekends and live music and entertainment all month long. Don’t miss the magic carpet ride selfie opportunity at the ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ display. Admission ranges from $12 to $20 and parking will cost $15 on-site or $11 in advance.

FALL FESTIVALS IN FRISCO

3rd Annual Frisco Oktoberfest

Oct. 1, 2022

Frisco Square

8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034

There will be bier, food, activities and entertainment at Frisco Oktoberfest. The festival kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. There will be no stop to the entertainment at the Alpinegarten on Simpson Plaza Event lawn and the Bandstand on Coleman Avenue. Activities throughout the day range from a bier stein hoisting competition, stein races, keg rolling races, dachshund dash, brat eating competition and for those decked out in their best Oktoberfest attire, a chance to be crowned Mr. & Ms. Oktoberfest.

FALL FESTIVALS IN RICHARDSON

Cottonwood Art Festival

Oct. 1 & 2, 2022

Cottonwood Park

1321 W. Belt Line Rd, Richardson, TX 75080

You can browse art from more than 200 artists, listen to live music from local musicians, sample food from a variety of vendors and enjoy a cold drink at the fall edition of the Cottonwood Art Festival. Admission is free, but activities in the ArtStop Children’s area will require a nominal fee and of course, you’ll have to pay for food and drink. The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FALL FESTIVALS IN GRAPEVINE

PumpkinFest

Friday-Sunday Starting Oct. 7, 2022

Meadowmere Park

3000 Meadowmere Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Pumpkinfest at Meadowmere Park is home to fall festivities including a pumpkin patch where you can snap a picture or buy a pumpkin. You can get your steps in with a Halloween-themed hike on the Meadowmere Park Trail and starting at dusk, you can be serenaded by the famous sinking pumpkins, The BooMan Group. Admission is $20 per car, and $40 per bus. The PumpkinFest runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 7 to Oct. 23.

FALL FESTIVALS IN KELLER

Fall Fun Festival

Oct. 8, 2022

Keller Town Hall

1100 Bear Creek Parkway, Keller, TX 76248

The annual Keller Fall Fun Festival is a family-friendly and pet-friendly event with food, shopping, kids activities and more. There's a costume contest for kids and children under 12 can trick-or-treat at vendor booths while supplies last. There's also a costume contest for pets. The event is free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FALL FESTIVALS IN PILOT POINT

Bonnie & Clyde Days

Oct. 8, 2022

Pilot Point Square

55 S Washington St, Pilot Point, TX 76258

If you love the 1967 movie starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, then why not visit the town where scenes were filmed and where the notorious bank robbers really spent time? Visit Pilot Point leans in on its history with Bonnie & Clyde Days. You can see film reenactments, look at Model A cars, listen to live music, see a classic car show and shop a variety of vendors. There are also entertainers, a kids' zone and a pie-eating contest. The Saturday festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FALL FESTIVALS IN ROANOKE

Celebrate Roanoke

Oct. 8, 2022

Oak Street in Roanoke

105 N. Oak Street, Roanoke, TX 76262

It’s the 25th anniversary of Celebrate Roanoke which takes over historic Oak Street from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. There’s live music, activities (like the armadillo races) as well as vendors, food and drinks. The festival is free, but some events require a ticket, prices range from $5-$10.

FALL FESTIVALS IN ARLINGTON

River Legacy Fall Festival

Oct. 9, 2022

River Legacy Park & River Legacy Nature Center

701 NW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX 76006

Cooler weather makes you want to get outdoors, and why not visit Arlington? The River Legacy Fall Festival is a unique one-day family-friendly fall festival that also serves as the annual fundraiser in support of environmental education. The festival features games, bounce houses, a dunk tank, a pumpkin patch, live music, delicious festival food and more. The festival begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

FALL FESTIVALS IN SOUTHLAKE

Oktoberfest 2022

Oct. 14-16, 2022

Southlake Town Square

285 Grand Ave, Southlake, TX 76092

More than 100,000 are expected to visit Southlake throughout the three-day German-themed festival that’s in its 21st year. Attendance is free and so is the entertainment, but you’ll have to pay for the food, beverages and arts and crafts. There’s a family fun zone, sports zone, the main stage and the famous Weiner Dog Race is on Saturday. The festival’s hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

FALL FESTIVALS IN GRAPEVINE

Fall Round-Up

Oct. 15, 2022

Nash Farm

626 Ball St., Grapevine, TX 76051

Grapevine’s historic Nash Farm is home to the Fall Roundup featuring a family-friendly fall agriculture festival complete with live music, food, a pumpkin patch, pie making, pony rides and more. Admission is free but some activities do require you to buy a coupon. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FALL FESTIVALS IN CORINTH

Corinth Pumpkin Palooza

Oct. 15, 2022

Corinth Community Park

3700 Corinth Pkwy, Corinth, TX 76208

The City of Corinth hosts Pumpkin Palooza 2022. The free event features all sorts of family-friendly rides and activities as well as a classic car show. There’s pumpkin painting and a pumpkin patch for photo ops or purchasing a pumpkin. Contests include a cornhole tournament, pie-eating contest, pumpkin derby and costume contest. There will also be music and performances on the two stages. You can also (weather permitting) take a tethered balloon ride or sit back and watch the balloon glow at sunset. The event is free, hot air balloon rides are $20 for all riders and pumpkins are priced based on size.

FALL FESTIVALS IN LEWISVILLE

Best Little Brewfest in Texas

Oct. 15, 2022

Old Town Lewisville

2 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75057

The Best Little Brewfest is a charity beer festival benefitting Cloud 9 Charities. In its 10th year, more than 40 craft breweries will be on hand, as well as wine and ciders. After you grab something to sip on you can cruise vendor tents and grab a bite to eat. There are also two stages featuring local musicians. The Main Stage is located at the end of Ferguson Plaza and the Acoustic Stage is in front of City Hall. The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with VIP Access beginning at 1:30 p.m.

FALL FESTIVALS IN THE COLONY

Fall Fest at Grandscape

Oct. 15-16, 2022

Grandscape

5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056

Grandscape in The Colony is celebrating cooler temperatures and fall foliage with a weekend of entertainment including music, craft and food vendors, fall-themed carnival games, train rides and a petting zoo. There’s also a chance to take that perfect fall photo at the Grandscape Pumpkin Patch. Admission is free but you’ll have to pay to eat and drink as well as participate in the activities. The Fall Fest runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

FALL FESTIVALS IN FORT WORTH

Water Lantern Festival

Oct. 22, 2022

Panther Island Pavilion

395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, TX 76102 Decorate, light and launch your own lantern on the Trinity River during the Water Lantern Festival at Panther Island Pavilion. The event features music and food and culminates in lighting up the night with inspiring floating lanterns. A ticket gets you into the festival area and a floating lantern kit — additional kits can be purchased. The price covers clean-up after the event which runs from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

FALL FESTIVALS IN PLANO

Rest in Plano Fest & Apparition Expedition

Oct. 22, 2022

Downtown Plano Arts District

1021 E. 15th Street, Plano, TX 75074 There’s a new Halloween-themed festival in Downtown Plano called The Rest in Plano Fest & Apparition Expedition. The RIP Fest, which is free, features live music, circus performers, a little magic, food, drinks and more. The Apparition Expedition will feature a historic haunted tour through downtown Plano, but tickets are limited.

Fall Harvest Festival & Outdoor Market

Oct. 23, 2022

The Shops at Legacy North

7401 Lone Star Dr., Plano, TX 75024

Celebrate fall at The Shops at Legacy North’s inaugural Fall Harvest Festival and Outdoor Market. More than 40 vendors will be selling a variety of merchandise and you can snap a selfie at fall-themed photo opportunities, plus listen to live music and nibble on specials from on-site restaurants. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FALL FESTIVALS IN GRAPEVINE

Bewitched by the Barn

Oct. 28, 2022

Nash Farm

626 Ball St., Grapevine, TX 76051

Grapevine’s historic Nash Farm is also home to popcorn, cider and thrilling tales from the past. Stories get spookier as night falls. Bewitched by the Barn takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $5 for guests age 3+.

FALL FESTIVALS IN DENTON

Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival

Oct. 28 & 29, 2022

Downtown Denton

110 W. Hickory, Denton, TX 76201

Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival celebrates cooler harvest weather, the celebration of Dia de Los Muertos and all things Halloween. Friday night kicks off at 8 p.m. with Denton’s original Halloween Cabaret ‘Cirque du Horror.’ Saturday is the main event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with food, drink, coffin races and a lantern-lit twilight parade.

FALL FESTIVALS IN ENNIS

Ennis Autumn Daze

Oct. 28-30, 2022

Downtown Ennis

201 NW Main St, Ennis, TX 75119

Ennis might be known for bluebonnets, but the Ellis County city is also home to the Autumn Daze festival. In its 20th year the three-day festival features major musical acts Gary P. Nunn and Pat Green on Saturday night. There’s also a hay maze, carnival rides, a cornhole tournament and of course, a pumpkin patch. Admission is free on Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The party starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $5 at the gate until 4 p.m. and $10 after 4 p.m. Sunday festival entry costs $5 and runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

FALL FESTIVALS IN MIDLOTHIAN

Midlothian Fall Fun Festival

Oct. 29, 2022

Midlothian Civic Center

224 S. 11th Street, Midlothian, TX 76065

The Midlothian Fall Fun Festival is billed as a family-friendly event with food, shopping, kids activities and more. There's a costume contest for kids 12 and under with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place as well as candy for all participants. The event is free from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If there's a citywide event going on where you live that the public is invited to that you would like added to the list, email newstips@nbcdfw.com and we'll consider adding the event to our list!