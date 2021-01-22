‘Hamilton' Returns to Dallas as Part of Dallas Summer Musicals 2021-2022 Season

Call it a pandemic relief package for theater-lovers: Hamilton: An American Musical is returning to Dallas later this year.

Dallas Summer Musicals announced the Tony Award-winning is part of its revised 2021-2022 season, scheduled to play at the Music Hall at Fair Park from Nov. 16 to Dec. 5.

With the hope of coronavirus vaccine distribution allowing live theatrical performances to resume, Dallas Summer Musicals announced a full slate of touring Broadway productions.

“Broadway is coming back to Dallas in a big way. This is a massive season-spanning an entire calendar year, and we can’t wait! Our announcement today is made with great optimism related to in-progress wide-spread COVID-19 vaccinations and the soon-to-come reopening of our in-person cultural economy. As the months progress, we will be closely monitoring the on-going health crisis while developing, adapting, and sharing safety protocols to ensure everyone’s safe return to live theatre,” Ken Novice, President of Dallas Summer Musicals, said.

In addition to Hamilton, the line-up at the Music Hall at Fair Park includes Wicked from Aug. 4 to Sept. 5; Jersey Boys from Oct. 19-31; Rent from Feb. 18-20, 2022; Come From Away from March 8-20, 2022; Jesus Christ Superstar from April 5-17, 2022; Mean Girls from May 3-15, 2022; and Disney’s Frozen from July 20 - Aug. 7, 2022.

Hadestown (Jan. 18-30, 2022) and Oklahoma! (May 31 - June 12, 2022) will be presented by Dallas Summer Musicals at the Winspear Opera House as part of its on-going collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Dallas Summer Musicals also announced Texas-based Germania Insurance as the name-in-title sponsor of the 2021-2022 season. “Our new relationship with Germania Insurance is delicious icing on our Broadway cake,” Novice said. “The entire DSM organization is honored that this industry-leading, Texas-based company would attach its name to our annual Germania Insurance Broadway Series. Corporate leadership like this, especially in times of crisis, is what makes Texas great and what will keep the arts thriving.”

Currently, the only way to guarantee a ticket to Hamilton is to purchase a season ticket to the six-show Germania Insurance Broadway Series. Season subscribers can also avoid potential single ticket price increases closer to the show by reserving their seats now and enjoy the privilege of priority ticket opportunities, lost ticket replacement, and exchange privileges on existing seats for select shows.

