Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie’s Ode to Good Cookin’: Street Renamed Brisket Lane

By Nataly Torres

Nataly Torres/NBC 5

The city of Grand Prairie is making an ode to barbecue in an official way.

Zavala’s Barbecue asked city hall to change the name of "Locker Street" to "Brisket Lane" and the city agreed.

Now when you stroll down Main Street, you’ll find the barbecue restaurant on the corner of Main Street and Brisket Lane.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

FWSSR 32 mins ago

Hundreds Gather for Cowboy Church at Fort Worth Stock Show

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

NBC 5 Today Puppy Bowl Set to Predict Super Bowl Winner

Zavala's sells their barbecue on Friday and Saturday and closes their doors as soon as the meat is gone. During the week days, it turns into a coffee and breakfast joint.

The barbecue joint opened up the brick and motor store about a year ago by Joe Zavala Jr. and high school friend Drew Wright.

This article tagged under:

Grand Prairiefood
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us