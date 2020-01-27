Grand Prairie’s Ode to Good Cookin’: Street Renamed Brisket Lane

The city of Grand Prairie is making an ode to barbecue in an official way.

Zavala’s Barbecue asked city hall to change the name of "Locker Street" to "Brisket Lane" and the city agreed.

Now when you stroll down Main Street, you’ll find the barbecue restaurant on the corner of Main Street and Brisket Lane.

Zavala's sells their barbecue on Friday and Saturday and closes their doors as soon as the meat is gone. During the week days, it turns into a coffee and breakfast joint.

The barbecue joint opened up the brick and motor store about a year ago by Joe Zavala Jr. and high school friend Drew Wright.