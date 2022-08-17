‘ICE!' Returns to Gaylord Texan After Two-Year Pandemic Hiatus

Gaylord Texan Resort is bringing back their longtime holiday tradition, ICE! this Christmas after taking a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

From Nov. 11 through Jan. 1, 2023, guests attending ICE! will be thrust into the holiday classic "The Polar Express," brought to life by a 17,000-square-foot frozen attraction.

The process begins with more than two million pounds of ice carved by a team of 40 artisans over 12,000 man-hours.

Following a 300-page design book, the artisans will create carvings that range in size from tiny details to others that are 30 feet tall. Colored ice, clear ice and LED lights are all utilized in creating the wonderland.

For the uninitiated, the event is held in a climate-controlled room, chilled to 9 degrees. Guests of all ages and sizes will be provided with a Gaylord Texan signature blue parka upon entry.

Though it has been 15 years since Gaylord Texan began presenting ICE!, this will be the first time that The Polar Express has been featured during the holiday season.

"We can't wait for our guests to once again experience the magic and wonder of ICE! during this year's Lone Star Christmas celebration," said Chuck Pacioni, general manager of Gaylord Texan Resort. "Since debuting here in 2005, ICE! has always been a one-of-a-kind attraction for our guests, and we're excited to welcome this Gaylord Hotels tradition back this year with The Polar Express™ and all the beloved characters from the classic holiday movie."

The attraction will also feature a ride down two-story tall ice sliders, a journey through ice tunnels and arches and Carver's Showcase, a live sculpture demonstration. The conclusion of the ICE! experience is dedicated to an awe-inspiring Nativity scene carved from crystal clear ice.

Another popular holiday attraction, Enchant, announced Wednesday that they, too, would be returning to North Texas this season. Details are here.

ABOUT THE CARVERS

The artisan carvers who will work tirelessly to prepare the ICE! artwork will be traveling over 7,000 miles from their homes in Harbin, China to Grapevine. Their home, known as the "Ice City," houses the world's largest annual ice and snow sculpting festival.

The same artisans that help create Harbin's festival will be a part of bringing The Polar Express scenes and characters to life in North Texas.

This will be the first time these artisans have been able to help create ICE! in the past two years due to international travel restrictions that stemmed from the pandemic.