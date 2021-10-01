Free Tailgating Event at Mark Cuban Heroes Center

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is hosting a free tailgate and grilling class for dads and bonus dads on Sunday.

The event is happening at the facility on Bonnie View Road in Dallas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s all to celebrate the Dallas Cowboys game against the Carolina Panthers.

Event Details:

Must be vaccinated in order to participate

Do not bring alcohol or other substances on the property

Only sons of the dads are allowed who are 8 years or older.

Security and EMT will be present

This is a rain or shine event

Registration is required.