Free Tailgating Event at Mark Cuban Heroes Center

The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is hosting a free tailgate and grilling class for dads and bonus dads on Sunday.
The event is happening at the facility on Bonnie View Road in Dallas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It’s all to celebrate the Dallas Cowboys game against the Carolina Panthers.
Event Details:
- Must be vaccinated in order to participate
- Do not bring alcohol or other substances on the property
- Only sons of the dads are allowed who are 8 years or older.
- Security and EMT will be present
- This is a rain or shine event
Registration is required.