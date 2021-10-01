mark cuban

Free Tailgating Event at Mark Cuban Heroes Center

By Laura Harris

Grilled steak
The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is hosting a free tailgate and grilling class for dads and bonus dads on Sunday.

The event is happening at the facility on Bonnie View Road in Dallas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s all to celebrate the Dallas Cowboys game against the Carolina Panthers.

Event Details:

  • Must be vaccinated in order to participate
  • Do not bring alcohol or other substances on the property
  • Only sons of the dads are allowed who are 8 years or older.
  • Security and EMT will be present
  • This is a rain or shine event

Registration is required.

