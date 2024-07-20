It's creamy, it's dreamy, it's National Ice Cream Day!

On Sunday, July 21, 2024, National Ice Cream Day sprinkles on an extra excuse to indulge in frozen goodness.

Whether you want to chase down your neighborhood ice cream truck or venture out for freebies and specials, we've got the scoop below.

Freebies and discounts for National Ice Cream Day

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Baskin Robbins

Get the (ice cream) party started by ordering ahead through the BR app from July 21 - July 27 for $5 off orders over $20.

Use code SEIZETHEYAY or scan the coupon in your BR app in-store to receive the discount.

Burger King

BK Rewards members can take advantage of a royally good deal on July 21 -- a free soft-serve ice cream with any purchase over $1.

Cold Stone

Cold Stone Club Rewards members can take $5 off any ice cream or ice cream cake purchase over $10 with the code FLOAT24.

Carvel

Love celebrating at home? Carvel may have the deal for you.

Carvel is celebrating its 90th birthday by offering $6 off orders of $35 or more on UberEats and DoorDash (DashPass only) from now through July 21.

Carvel is excited to offer a special deal to ensure you can enjoy the holiday from the comfort of home! (Carvel)

Dairy Queen

DQ Rewards members who place an order of $1 or more in the DQ app will receive a free dilly bar!

Dippin' Dots

Novelty ice cream Dippin' Dots is keeping the specifics surrounding their giveaway under wraps.

Participating shops will be giving away a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots during a two-hour window on July 21. To find out when the giveaway will be, you'll need to call your local store.

For online orders, use code nicd2024 for 25% off.

Friendly's

In honor of Friendly's 89th anniversary and National Ice Cream Day, enjoy single-scoop cones for just 89-cents from now through July 21.

gopuff

Delivery company gopuff is gifting customers a free pint of Talenti gelato with any purchase over $30. The offer automatically applies at checkout, while supplies last.

If that's not enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, now through July 21, customers can take advantage of deep discounts for the deep freezer like 2 for $10 Ben and Jerry's and Haagen-Dazs pints, 2 for $8 select Blue Bell and Unilever pints (Breyer's, Reese's, etc.), 99 cent Mymochi single packs, 50% off Outshine products and more.

Insomnia Cookies

How does free ice cream sound? From Friday to Sunday, mention the deal in stores for two free scoops with any purchase. You can also redeem the deal on certain online orders; see details on Insomnia Cookies’ Instagram page.

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams

The premium ice cream maker, McConnell's, is offering 20% off all pints ordered for nationwide shipping from now through July 21 on the brand's official website.

Smashburger

Beginning Friday, July 19 and every Friday through August 30, get a handspun milkshake at participating Smashburger locations during their Shake Happy Hour (2 p.m. - 5 p.m.) for just $3.

For in-store orders, mention the deal at checkout to redeem the offer. For online orders, use code SHAKES24.

Talenti

Say goodbye to those Sunday Scaries and say hello to Talenti's "Case of the Mondaes."

From July 20 through July 22, you can order a free Case of the Mondaes kit, which includes Talenti Summer Strawberry Sorbetto, Se Soi Très Rosé Sparkling Non-alcoholic Apertif, freeze dried strawberry slices, white chocolate shavings and free-dried edible flowers.

The exclusive offer will be available on DoorDash via The Ice Cream Shop for NYC, Chicago and Dallas customers. Service fees may apply.

Specials and events to celebrate National Ice Cream Day 2024

Museum of Ice Cream

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of National Ice Cream Day, Museum of Ice Cream is hosting an epic ice cream party in New York, Chicago and Austin.

In Austin, a bright pink ice cream truck will be slinging free vanilla and chocolate Blue Bell ice cream cups in front of Music Lane, on July 20 and 21 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last.