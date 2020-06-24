Fort Worth's National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Reopens Wednesday

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is the latest Fort Worth museum to reopen as it opens its doors to the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday's reopening of the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame follows the earlier reopenings of the Amon Carter Museum and Kimball Art Museum on June 19 and 20, respectively.

A fourth Fort Worth museum, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, is scheduled for a July 1 reopening, and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is planning for a mid-July reopening.

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, however, is the only one of the three museums reopening that does not require guests to wear a face mask or face covering. Instead, the museum is highly recommending masks for guests and requiring staff to wear masks at all times.

To support cleaning efforts, the museum is opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.