Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Gears Up for Return

The sound of power tools echoed through the exhibit hall of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Wednesday. On Friday, the city's largest event will return from its COVID hiatus.

"We exhibit the western heritage of Fort Worth," Fort Worth Stock Show Parade Chairman Philip Schutts said. "I think it's important that we prove we're gonna come back, and as the show says, we're gonna rise and shine."

The last time the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo happened was two years ago, right before the pandemic.

"The only thing I'm doing is moving forward," Danette Wicker said. "I'm bringing everything I have to be as profitable as I can. I'm not comparing pre-COVID to now because the world is just different."

Wicker owns Danette's Urban Oasis. She's booth #817, like the area code. Wicker said the Stock Show and Rodeo accounts for 80% of her yearly business income.

"So it has been a game-changer for my small business," Wicker said. "As an African American small business owner, I can't begin to tell you how much growth I've experienced just from being in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo."

The Forth Worth Stock Show and Rodeo said there will be sanitizing stations, and Tarrant County Public Health will be there offering vaccine clinics for those who want one.

The parade starts at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo starts Friday 14 and ends on February 5.