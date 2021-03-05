Fort Worth Museum of Science and History Celebrates Women's History Month With Virtual Lectures

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is celebrating Women's History Month every Wednesday in March.

The museum has partnered with Smithsonian Affiliates across the country to provide virtual lectures supporting the Smithsonian American Women's History Initiative.

According to the museum, the talks are designed to create, disseminate, and amplify the historical record of the accomplishments of American women.

The lectures are free, but registration is required. Visit the FWMSH website to reserve spots.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Wednesday, the museum hosted a lecture called "African American Women's Activism in Historical Practice," which highlighted objects related to African American women’s history in the Smithsonian collections.

The event focused on African American women’s activism and contributions in historical perspective.

Four speakers, including Dr. Aleia Brown, Assistant Director of the African American History, Culture and Digital Humanities Initiative at the Maryland Institute for Technology in the Humanities, explored an interesting aspect of African American women’s activism through an extended discussion of one or two objects.

On March 10 at 6 p.m. the museum will feature a lecture exploring chefs Lena Richard and Julia Child. The lecture, called "Two Women Who Changed Culinary History," will showcase the stories and different backgrounds of both women, and it will reveal insights about women, race, food, and culture in 20th-century America.

On March 17 at 4 p.m., guests can join Smithsonian Affiliations for a discussion with Dr. Margaret Weitekamp, Curator and Department Chair of the Space History Department at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum. Weitekamp has researched and written about how a groundswell of support helped create a Lego set representing women's contributions to aerospace.

During the lecture, called "Women in Aerospace: Stories from the Smithsonian Collection," Weitekamp will discuss how women have worked from the beginning of aviation to innovate, and how museums have documented their stories.

The "Ancient Worlds Contemporary Selves: Scholars Explore Intersectionality" lecture will occur on March 24 at 6 p.m. In this discussion, scholars from the National Museum of the American Indian, Asian Pacific American Center, and Smithsonian American Art Museum will explore how artists integrate the ancient world within their contemporary artistic practice.

Finally, on March 31 at 4 p.m., the museum will host a lecture called "Women Artists Respond to Place," during which Rebecca Trautmann, assistant curator of contemporary art at the National Museum of the American Indian, and Tuliza Fleming, Interim Chief Curator of Visual Arts at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, will examine the significance of landscapes, places, and narratives of all kinds.