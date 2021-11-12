Fort Worth Micro Resort Built From Shipping Containers

Hotel Otto is the first-ever container hotel in Fort Worth. The concept itself is the first of its kind in the country.

Eight bungalows were creatively constructed from shipping containers.

"I've always wanted to own a hotel, I don't know why. I guess because I'm crazy," said Fort Worth restaurateur Tim Love.

Love says he also wanted to do something different.

Nestled right outside of what he calls his micro resort in the River District, there's a full-service plunge pool with cabanas and chaise lounges, a 10,000 square foot vegetable garden and a daily complimentary cocktail hour.

"Honestly, it came out even better than I thought it would. A long, long process. It's never been done anywhere in the country,” said Love. “A micro resort like this, and so there's no method or book to it."

Love says building a hotel next to his restaurant Gemelle was always part of the plan. Each room comes outfitted with a queen-sized bed, a smart tv, a walk-in shower, Hermès bath amenities and a refrigerator. Plus, there's a rooftop deck offering views of the Trinity River.

"I want people to really enjoy being outside, sit by the pool, sip on an Aperol spritz, really take it all in, because it's just nothing like it in the country, much less in Fort Worth,” said Love. “It's a great little addition to our city, and I hope everyone else feels the same way."

Hotel Otto is open and taking reservations.