Foodie 411: Valentine's Day reservations and restaurants opening and closing

Valentine's Day is Friday, and if you haven't made reservations yet, it might be too late, but you still have some options if the actual date isn't important. Meanwhile, a Dallas restaurant in business for decades has reopened in a new location, and a beloved sandwich shop has closed a location.

EARLY OR DELAYED VALENTINE'S DAY DINING OPTIONS

If you haven't already made a Valentine's Day dining reservation, now is the time to get creative about your restaurant reservation. If you can't get one on Friday, consider celebrating over the weekend or on Monday. Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest days for restaurants every year and I don’t recommend going to the higher-end restaurants without a reservation.

My husband and I went to dinner on Wednesday night, two days before Valentine's Day, because we expected to get a little bit better of a restaurant experience because we're not going on the actual holiday. We went to Catch, a new seafood restaurant in Uptown Dallas. I would highly recommend it for a nice evening out.

DallasNews.com/food has a list of 75+ spots to consider for your date night dinner.

THE RETURN OF BUGATTI AFTER A TWO-YEAR HIATUS

An Italian restaurant named Bugatti has moved and reopened. This restaurant has been in Dallas for 45 years — pretty incredible. It closed near Love Field Airport in 2023 and moved to a new development at Interstate 635 at Interstate 35E called Mercer Boardwalk in Farmers Branch.

Bugatti is beloved, and the details of its reopening were very well received by Dallas foodies.

NEARLY 45-YEAR-OLD SUB SHOP IN ADDISON CLOSED

The Great Outdoors closed Jan. 31 after serving submarine sandwiches near Beltline and the Dallas North Tollway since 1981. That is certainly a long time, in fact, they were the first tenant in that shopping center back when it was Prestonwood Town Center mall.

The good news is, that The Great Outdoors has six other sandwich shops around Dallas Fort Worth.

Tables and chairs from the Addison location — many carved with Dallasites' initials — will be auctioned off on Valentine’s Day.

