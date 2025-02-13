Foodie 411

Foodie 411: Valentine's Day reservations and restaurants opening and closing

Food lovers, DallasNews.com/food has the latest on the restaurant scene in North Texas

By Sarah Blaskovich | The Dallas Morning News

A detail photo of forks and plates in a place setting in the dining room of a restaurant. (Photo By Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Valentine's Day is Friday, and if you haven't made reservations yet, it might be too late, but you still have some options if the actual date isn't important. Meanwhile, a Dallas restaurant in business for decades has reopened in a new location, and a beloved sandwich shop has closed a location.

EARLY OR DELAYED VALENTINE'S DAY DINING OPTIONS

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

If you haven't already made a Valentine's Day dining reservation, now is the time to get creative about your restaurant reservation. If you can't get one on Friday, consider celebrating over the weekend or on Monday. Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest days for restaurants every year and I don’t recommend going to the higher-end restaurants without a reservation.

My husband and I went to dinner on Wednesday night, two days before Valentine's Day, because we expected to get a little bit better of a restaurant experience because we're not going on the actual holiday. We went to Catch, a new seafood restaurant in Uptown Dallas. I would highly recommend it for a nice evening out.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

DallasNews.com/food has a list of 75+ spots to consider for your date night dinner.

THE RETURN OF BUGATTI AFTER A TWO-YEAR HIATUS

An Italian restaurant named Bugatti has moved and reopened. This restaurant has been in Dallas for 45 years — pretty incredible. It closed near Love Field Airport in 2023 and moved to a new development at Interstate 635 at Interstate 35E called Mercer Boardwalk in Farmers Branch.

The Scene

Dallas 23 hours ago

Dallas Street Choir open rehearsal gives voice to people affected by homelessness

Foodie 411 Feb 6

Foodie 411: Meddlesome Moth closes and two specialty drinks make news

Bugatti is beloved, and the details of its reopening were very well received by Dallas foodies.

NEARLY 45-YEAR-OLD SUB SHOP IN ADDISON CLOSED

The Great Outdoors closed Jan. 31 after serving submarine sandwiches near Beltline and the Dallas North Tollway since 1981. That is certainly a long time, in fact, they were the first tenant in that shopping center back when it was Prestonwood Town Center mall.

The good news is, that The Great Outdoors has six other sandwich shops around Dallas Fort Worth.

Tables and chairs from the Addison location — many carved with Dallasites' initials — will be auctioned off on Valentine’s Day.

Read more from our media partners at DallasNews.com/Food
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

Foodie 411DallasNews.com
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us