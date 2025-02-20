By now you've heard that the flagship Neiman Marcus store in Downtown Dallas is closing, that means its popular restaurant The Zodiac Room is closing too. In the past six weeks, eight other restaurants have closed too, but there's also good news: National Margarita Day is almost here!

THE ZODIAC ROOM INSIDE NEIMAN MARCUS IS CLOSING TOO

The Zodiac Room will close on the same day Neiman Marcus’ flagship store closes. The ladies-who-lunch restaurant is on the sixth floor of the Downtown Dallas building. You've got until March 31st to get there, but when I checked reservations, every single spot was taken.

The Zodiac Room has been open for more than 70 years, which is a long time in the world of restaurants. Its most famous dishes were created in the mid-1950s by a female chef. Her name was Helen Corbett, and we can thank her for the popovers with strawberry butter, for the Mandarin orange soufflé, and so many other dishes.

The restaurant is fiercely feminine, the kind of place you stop for lunch at in the middle of a pricey shopping spree. But interestingly, not just Dallas’ wealthiest people who are sad to see this restaurant go. It was a special occasion spot for mothers and daughters. It was a place where whole families might celebrate holidays like Christmas. It also was a place to spot celebrities. Actress Grace Kelly apparently liked it.

DOORS CLOSE ON EIGHT LONG-TIME NORTH TEXAS RESTAURANTS

The Zodiac is one of nine restaurants open for decades that have closed in the past six weeks. They total more than 400 years of service.

Campo Verde and Arlington closed recently after 42 years. It was famous for having Christmas decorations up all year long.

El Taquito Cafe on East Grand Avenue in Old East Dallas closed. It was about 50 years old.

Morton's Steakhouse in Uptown Dallas closed. It was 37 years old, but it's looking for a new location.

It's tough to see places like this go.

NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY DEALS AT DFW RESTAURANTS

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, is National Margarita Day and we have a list at DallasNews.com/Food of the places you can find margarita deals and discounts.

Also, my colleague Imelda Garcia tells the story of the Dallas restaurateur who created the frozen margarita machine. And we are so thankful he did! I hope you’ll read the story of how a customer complaint in 1971 gave rise to one of the most influential inventions in the food and beverage industry.

