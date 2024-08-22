Foodie 411: Million dollar Dallas steakhouse, Chuy's on the move and Cowboys new concessions

Foodie 411 is back with more foodie news from across North Texas and DallasNews.com/food writer Sarah Blaskovich serves up all the details.

One of the most expensive restaurants in Dallas history opened Tuesday.

Nuri Steakhouse is said to have cost $20 million to build. The restaurant is located in Uptown Dallas.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

It's solely owned by Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim, and his intention was to create a restaurant he was proud of and that could become one of the most famous places to celebrate in Dallas.

The $20 million price tag to build the restaurant may seem like a lot of money for a restaurant and it is. For reference, a restaurant buildout is to talk about cost per square foot. Most Dallas restaurateurs will say $1,000 a square foot can get you a pretty fancy restaurant. Nuri Steakhouse costs nearly double that. It's unheard of, and we will talk about Nuri Steakhouse for a long time.

Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy's is moving from its more-than 30-year home at Knox and McKinney.

Chuy's is moving to Greenville Avenue in East Dallas. I find that very exciting because there is such a food scene in East Dallas, but I also feel nostalgic for the people who have eaten at that beloved Knox Street restaurant since 1993. The building was sold and we expect a development to replace it someday. You've got lots of time to pay your last respects, as it won't move until April 2025.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will soon have a new headquarters in Plano. The company bought a building on the former EDS Campus, a famous piece of real estate. And funny enough, my dad worked there when I was a kid and I remember running the halls. Raising Cane's is a fast-growing fast-food place with its next goal to hit $10 billion in sales by 2030.

The Dallas Cowboys' new roster of concession items includes some fun things, like a burger where the buns are pepperoni pizzas. There's an ice cream sundae topped with crushed Fritos, which is odd but interesting. And for those who don't eat meat, there are several new vegan and vegetarian dishes.