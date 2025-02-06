Foodie 411: Meddlesome Moth closes and two specialty drinks make news

A beloved Dallas restaurant in the Dallas Design District is closing its doors, a Dallas entrepreneur develops a provocative beverage and a local brewery announced a new beer shortly after Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dallas Design District gastropub will close in May

Foodies all over Dallas-Fort Worth seem surprised by the news that The Meddlesome Moth in the Dallas Design District is closing.

The reason seems simple, rent prices -- but the more complicated answer is that this Dallas restaurant might get priced out of attractive Dallas real estate by restaurant companies from Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, who are willing to pay more to be in the Dallas Design District than local folks. The Dallas neighborhood is becoming really vibrant. After rent price went up on the Meddlesome Moth, and the owner said he just can’t afford it.

The Meddlesome Moth opened 15 years ago in the Dallas Design District, back when it was not a restaurant destination. It’s a gastropub with a menu centered around dishes that pair well with beer. It's also popular at brunch. And there’s a lot of really interesting art on the walls.

If you haven't been, there's still time -- it's staying open until late May. So not only can you go once before it closes, but superfans can go lots of times. I've heard from many of those superfans, and they're making plans.

New Dallas beverage company's provocative marketing

It's one of the most provocative beverages on the market. "Not Beer" is the name of the drink and a young Dallas entrepreneur created it.

Not Beer is a sparkling water, but it's sparkling water with an attitude.

The can looks like a beer. It looks like it would be fun to drink at a party, and it might even seem a little risky to drink during a Zoom call at work. You can read more about Not Beer's very interesting start in North Texas at DallasNews.com/Food.

Dallas brewery offers beer in response to Luka Doncic's trade

I cannot count the number of drink specials that sprung up this week at North Texas bars and restaurants. Maybe we're driven to drink! My colleague Claire Ballor wrote a couple of interesting Luca stories.

My favorite is how local brewery Celestial Beerworks announced a beer quickly after the trade. The beer is called Sell the Team and they explain it as – quote – “This beer pairs well with our despair and confusion.”

Read more from our media partners at DallasNews.com/Food