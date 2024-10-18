If you're looking for an upscale night out, DallasNews.com/Food writer Sarah Blaskovich has the place for you, and from the same restaurant group, a coffee shop next door. Plus, as the State Fair of Texas winds down, this week's Foodie 411 also has another recommendation for a food series you don't want to miss.

The Dallas Morning News Le Passage is a French-Asian restaurant on Dallas' Fitzhugh Avenue. It'll be one of the most sought-after reservations in Dallas in late 2024. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News)

Le PasSage is a new French-Asian restaurant on Fitzhugh Avenue in Dallas. It anchors The Terminal at Katy Trail, a new building with 16 luxury condoes above it. In fact, you could walk off the trail and right onto the patio of this new restaurant if you have a reservation.

At Le PasSage, chefs are making Peking duck, Vietnamese spring rolls, Japanese eggplant, Cambodian ravioli and so much more.

Le PasSage is an upscale night out, with main courses that range from the mid-$20s to nearly $60 each. I've tried the food once, and I'd pay those prices for this food.

The Dallas Morning News Chicken salad is Chef Sotear's favorite item at Rose Cafe's Tasting, a new all-day cafe along the Katy Trail at Fitzhugh Ave in Dallas, Oct. 2, 2024. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News)

This same restaurant group also opened a coffee shop next door that's less expensive and a lot more casual — yet still charming.

The Rose Cafe is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails and serves French-Asian food, too.

Starting Friday, people can walk off the Katy Trail and into the Rose Cafe.

LAST WEEKEND OF THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS, DON'T PASS UP PASTRAMI

This is the last weekend of the State Fair of Texas. If you are looking for a last-minute recommendation, try the pastrami sandwich at Johnz Deli in Cotton Bowl Plaza. It's brisket, smoked low and slow, with peppery bark and nicely rendered fat.

This sandwich is 25 coupons or 25 dollars, which is a lot for a sandwich! But it was by far the best thing I ate at the fair this year.

The Dallas Morning News The head of the cabrito is seen as guests make their plates during a carne asada. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News)

My colleague Imelda Garcia just published a new series about Mexican food, and we're proud of it. It's called DFW Sabores, and it explores how to find authentic Mexican cuisine in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Imelda is from Mexico City and she's talked to restaurateurs from every region of Mexico about how they do what they do in North Texas.

