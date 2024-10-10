Foodie 411: What you need to know about '55 Seventy' in Dallas

DallasNews.com/food writer Sarah Blaskovich joins NBC 5 this week for another edition of Foodie 411 taking a closer look at 55 Seventy. She says one of the best restaurants in Dallas is hidden in plain sight in Preston Center.

'55 SEVENTY' ACCIDENTALLY BECOMES ONE OF NORTH TEXAS' GREAT RESTAURANTS

55 Seventy started as a private wine cellar. People who had more wine than they could store in their own homes would rent some space at Preston Center in Dallas, and if they wanted to, they might open a bottle at the shop and drink it with friends on the couches. What happened was, they loved it there and wanted to hang out longer.

Owner Tommy Shuey, who doesn't come from the restaurant industry, didn't want to be a bar or a restaurant but he listened to his members. So they added a few more items to the menu, and before he knew it, they were serving breakfast, lunch and dinner at this private members club. And the food is really good.

Here's the catch, it's a private club. Those who are members can bring a certain number of friends, but you do have to be invited. The reason I wrote this story at all is because I went a few times and thought it was special. I wrote a story on DallasNews.com/food all about this restaurant hidden in plain sight, and I'd like to think that even if you haven't been in, it's a really interesting story of how businesses adapt in a changing environment.