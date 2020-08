Even if this year's State Fair is canceled, you'll still be able to get some fair food this fall.

Fletcher's will be serving their corny dogs, funnel cakes and lemonade in a pop-up Monday, August 17.

The pop-up will be held at Delaney Vineyards in Grapevine from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Fletcher's, only credit cards will be accepted, and everyone is being asked to practice safe social distancing and to wear a mask.