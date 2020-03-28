Farmers Markets Adjust to Adhere to Community Gathering COVID-19 Guidelines
In addition to spacing booths farther apart and limiting their vendors to those that only sell essential food items and/or farm produce, the Good Local Farmers markets have limited each market to only allow 50 people in at a time. Hand-washing stations anchor the only entrance, each vendor is required to have a hand sanitizer at their booth and must wash their hands after each customer interaction.
