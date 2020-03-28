Farmers Markets Adjust to Adhere to Community Gathering COVID-19 Guidelines

In addition to spacing booths farther apart and limiting their vendors to those that only sell essential food items and/or farm produce, the Good Local Farmers markets have limited each market to only allow 50 people in at a time. Hand-washing stations anchor the only entrance, each vendor is required to have a hand sanitizer at their booth and must wash their hands after each customer interaction. 

11 photos
1/11
Daniel Cunningham
2/11
Daniel Cunningham
3/11
Daniel Cunningham
4/11
Daniel Cunningham
5/11
Daniel Cunningham
6/11
Daniel Cunningham
7/11
Daniel Cunningham
8/11
Daniel Cunningham
9/11
Daniel Cunningham
10/11
Daniel Cunningham
11/11
Daniel Cunningham

More Photo Galleries

Kids Enjoying Science With Samantha
Kids Enjoying Science With Samantha
Your Coronavirus Photos
Your Coronavirus Photos
Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville
Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville
Your ‘Leap Year Baby’ Photos
Your ‘Leap Year Baby’ Photos
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us