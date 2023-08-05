Expecto Patronum! Cast your own Patronus Charm at Little Elm's Harry Potter experience

If you've been waiting for an owl to deliver your acceptance to Hogwarts, Little Elm has the perfect attraction for you.

Grab your wands and head to Collin County where you'll find Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience.

This immersive experience takes you down a nighttime outdoor trail based on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films. As you walk down the trail, the interactive event allows you to cast spells and illuminate scenes.

The attraction is built by the same people who pioneered The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks, which are owned by NBC 5 parent NBC Universal.

The adventure lasts 60-90 minutes, with a themed village at the end of the trail with food and merchandise.

The experience opens on Oct. 28 and tickets are on sale now and are quickly selling out. Ticket prices start at $44 and $34 for children. Tickets can be purchased here.