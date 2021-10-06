Clint Eastwood

Exhibit in Dallas Celebrates the Legendary Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood - A Cinematic Legacy opens today

By Deborah Ferguson

Fans of Clint Eastwood will love what's happening in downtown Dallas. Clint Eastwood - A Cinematic Legacy opens Wednesday in the AT&T Discovery District.

The exhibition features props and costumes from 50 years of filmmaking at Warner Bros. along with memorabilia from the actor's personal collection.

There's the Gran Torino car from the 2008 film “Gran Torino,” boxing gloves from 2004’s “Million Dollar Baby,” Bradley Cooper’s costume from 2014’s “American Sniper,” the saxophone from 1988’s “Bird,” Clint Eastwood’s director’s chair, and much more.

The exhibition is open to the public for free and runs until Nov. 29 at AT&T Global Headquarters Showcase, 208 S. Akard Street in Dallas.

