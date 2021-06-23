Elton John Adds Globe Life Field to Final Tour

Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, with Globe Life Field being added to the big stadiums he'll be stopping at across the U.S.

“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will first make several stops throughout Europe before coming to North America in July 2022.

U.S. shows kick off on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The tour comes to Globe Life Field in Arlington on Friday, September 30, 2022.

He will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.

Tickets for North American shows go on sale for American Express cardholders on June 23 while general presale tickets are available June 30.