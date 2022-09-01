back to school

Dunkin' Celebrates Teachers With Free Coffee All Day Thursday

C is for Caffeine, Coffee Break and Complimentary

By Maria Chamberlain

A black coffee and chocolate frosted donut are arranged for a photograph inside a Dunkin' location in Mount Washington, Kentucky
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In honor of the back-to-school season and the return of the coffee chain's fan-favorite fall flavors, Dunkin' is celebrating teachers and all the work that they do with a nationwide giveaway.

Teachers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee at Dunkin' on Thursday, Sept. 1 at participating locations.

Ditch the stale coffee in the breakroom and enjoy a pumpkin flavor swirl or any of Dunkin's flavored coffee beverages instead. The deal excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew. No purchase necessary!

The giveaway is Dunkin's way to say thank you to "our local educators [who] are crushing it every day in the classroom," Dunkin' said in a press release.

Whether making a coffee run during lunch or before or after school, teachers can stop in at any time on Thursday but it is one coffee per guest.

The Metro NYC area, Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, PA; Johnstown/Altoona, PA; Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, PA are excluded from the deal.

