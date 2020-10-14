Irving

Drive-Thru Halloween Event Offered in Irving

By Matt Jackson

City of Irving

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, Halloween will look much different this year.

So the City of Irving came up with a plan to offer lots of scares, while keeping everyone safe.

The "Eerie Irving" event will take place on Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity View Park.

The Scene

Denton Oct 13

Show Must Go on, UNT Stages Virtual Production

McDonald's Oct 9

McDonald's Adds Bakery Items to Menu in Push for Breakfast Customers

The view-from-your-car event is free. Once inside the park, a number of Halloween-themed scenes will line the route, including clowns, graveyard skeletons, pirates and more.

“Every year, Halloween is one of Irving’s most celebrated events,” Irving Parks and Recreation Director Joe Moses said. “We know residents are looking for fun, safe activities to do with their children, so we devised Eerie Irving, and we are really excited about it.”

Children 15 and younger will receive a bucket once inside the park, and costumed City of Irving workers and volunteers will pass out treats to the kids along the route.

Towards the end of the route, guest can chose one of two routes. One, the "Zombie Apocalypse" will be designed for older children. Or guest can choose a route tailored specifically for younger kids. The City of Irving said, "whichever is chosen, there will be someone - or something - lurking around every corner, promising chills and thrills throughout."

Attendees must stay in vehicles at all times.

For more information on Eerie Irving Park, a Drive-Thru Experience, visit CityofIrving.org/Eerie.

This article tagged under:

Irving
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us