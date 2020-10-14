Drive-Thru Halloween Event Offered in Irving

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, Halloween will look much different this year.

So the City of Irving came up with a plan to offer lots of scares, while keeping everyone safe.

The "Eerie Irving" event will take place on Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Trinity View Park.

The view-from-your-car event is free. Once inside the park, a number of Halloween-themed scenes will line the route, including clowns, graveyard skeletons, pirates and more.

“Every year, Halloween is one of Irving’s most celebrated events,” Irving Parks and Recreation Director Joe Moses said. “We know residents are looking for fun, safe activities to do with their children, so we devised Eerie Irving, and we are really excited about it.”

Children 15 and younger will receive a bucket once inside the park, and costumed City of Irving workers and volunteers will pass out treats to the kids along the route.

Towards the end of the route, guest can chose one of two routes. One, the "Zombie Apocalypse" will be designed for older children. Or guest can choose a route tailored specifically for younger kids. The City of Irving said, "whichever is chosen, there will be someone - or something - lurking around every corner, promising chills and thrills throughout."

Attendees must stay in vehicles at all times.

For more information on Eerie Irving Park, a Drive-Thru Experience, visit CityofIrving.org/Eerie.