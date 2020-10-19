#MyTODAYPlazaween

Dress Up and Join the #MyTODAYPlazaween Celebration

TODAY is looking for families to join the show live for another epic week-long Halloween celebration

TODAY is known for its over-the-top and unforgettable Halloween celebrations and in an unforgettable year, they want your family to join the fun -- virtually of course.

During the week of Oct. 26, the #MyTODAYPlaza crowd will be filled with families in costume joining the show live from their homes. You can be part of the #MyTODAYPlazaween fun.

TODAY is looking creative family-friendly costumes to feature, in fact the more original, the better! And it's not just costumes -- because families will be joining from home, they're looking for highly decorated spaces too.

If you want to be a part of the Halloween fun, CLICK HERE and fill out the form to apply.

A TODAY producer will be in touch with families selected to join the show LIVE between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Central Time on the day determined during the week of Oct. 26.

Even if you don't get picked for #MyTODAYPlazaween share your photos with us -- email iSee@nbcdfw.com or CLICK HERE to upload!

