Dr. Pepper offers chance to win a new and spicy limited edition flavor

Contestants have a chance to win the flavor among many prizes in the company's scratch-and-win game

By Brendan Brightman

Courtesy Dr Pepper; Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Dr. Pepper is spicing things up for the 2023 college football season by releasing a limited edition flavor called "Dr Pepper Hot Take."

The new flavor distinguishes itself by "harnessing the bold flavors of spicy peppers and honoring the sport and all of the hot takes that come with college football fandom," according to a company press release.

The new flavor claims to be so hot that it comes in a kit equipped with sample cups, just in case people want to test it out before drinking a whole can.

Dr. Pepper Hot Take is only available to Pepper Perks members, and can only be acquired by winning it among many prizes in a scratch-and-win game or by redeeming 3,000 perks points.

Even so, the new flavor is sure to be a hot commodity.

The company says Dr. Pepper Hot Take will only be available while supplies last.

