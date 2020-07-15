Deep Ellum Arts Festival Postponed to April 2021 Due to COVID-19

The Deep Ellum Arts Festival was postponed to April 2021 after originally being scheduled for Sept. 11-13, the festival organizers announced Wednesday.

The postponement is due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in North Texas, the organizers said in a press release. The organizers submitted a revised special permit for April 2-4 in 2021.

Participants that were already confirmed for the 2020 festival will be able to use a rollover option to next year's festival, which will be the 26th Deep Ellum Arts Festival.

The Dallas arts industry lost nearly $34 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 13 to May 31, according to a survey of 57 Dallas-based nonprofit arts and cultural organizations.