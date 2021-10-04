It's National Taco Day and who doesn't love tacos? What about free tacos?

Several places in North Texas are offering deals and discounts Monday.

Where can I get deals for National Taco Day in Texas?

Chuy's

Chuy's is letting customers add a crispy beef taco to any entree for $1. If you dress like a taco and post a picture of yourself using #ChuysTacoDay, you'll get a free entree of your choice (dine-in only).

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Fuzzy's is offering $1.50 tacos all day.

Taco Bell

Customers can get $5 off Taco Bell on Grubhub on orders of $15 or more.

Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana has $1 bean and cheese, shredded chicken and ground beef tacos all day.

Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's has free delivery and no service fees all on orders placed on Torchys.com from October 4 through October 8. Also, members of Torchy's Taco Junkies rewards club will get special offers on National Taco Day.

7-Eleven

At 7-Eleven, loyalty members can get 10 mini tacos for $1 at participating locations. If you want them delivered, you can buy one order of mini tacos and get the second order free through the 7-Eleven app.