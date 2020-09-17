‘Days of Our Lives' Preempted Nationwide Thursday and Friday

Days of Our Lives

Do not fret "Days of Our Lives" fans, you are not missing your favorite soap about the fictional Midwestern town of Salem -- the Brady, Horton and DiMera families will be watching golf just like the rest of the country.

"Days of Our Lives" will not be shown on Sept. 17 & 18 anywhere in the U.S. as NBC clears the way for coverage of the U.S. Open Golf Championship from Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

The afternoon schedule for both days has been adjusted to accommodate NBC Sports coverage, with NBC primetime coverage resuming its normal schedule at 7 p.m.

The schedule for Thursday is as follows:
12 p.m. - Ellen (NBC 5 will pre-empt for coverage of Gov. Greg Abbott's news conference)
1 p.m. - U.S. Open Golf Championship
4 p.m. - NBC 5 First at Four
5 p.m. - NBC 5 News
5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News
6 p.m. - NBC 5 News
6:30 p.m. - Access Hollywood

The schedule for Friday is as follows:
12 p.m. - Ellen
1 p.m. - Consumer 101
1:30 p.m. - Roots LEss Traveled
2 p.m. - The Kelly Clarkson Show
3 p.m. - U.S. Open Golf Championship
6 p.m. - NBC 5 News
6:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News

Click here to see the schedule.

"Days of Our Lives" will resume its normal broadcast schedule on Monday, Sept. 21.

