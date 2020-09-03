Days of Our Lives

‘Days of Our Lives' Preempted Nationwide on Labor Day

Golf tournament preempts favorite NBC daytime drama on Labor Day

Do not fret "Days of Our Lives" fans, you are not missing your favorite soap about the fictional Midwestern town of Salem, it's Labor Day for the Brady, Horton and DiMera families.

"Days of Our Lives," "Access Daily," "The Kelly Clarkson Show," "The Ellen Degeneres Show" and NBC 5 First at Four are being preempted on Monday, Sept. 7 for the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Hawaii.

NBC 5 News at 11 a.m. will be followed by Vets Saving Pets, then the golf tournament. The news will resume with NBC 5 News at 5 p.m. Click here to see the schedule.

"Days of Our Lives" will resume its normal broadcast schedule on Tuesday.

