David Beckham makes surprise visit to North Dallas BBQ joint before Inter Miami game Sunday

Soccer legend David Beckham knows how to leave fans and restaurant managers star-struck.

Beckham, the co-owner of Inter Miami was in North Texas as the soccer club traveled to Frisco to play FC Dallas in a sold-out game that was the talk of the town, even if Lionel Messi's late free-kick propelled the team to a win.

DAVID BECKHAM MAKES BBQ STOP IN NORTH DALLAS

Before the game, Beckham stopped by Blu's Barbeque. The Dallas Morning News first reported on the surprise stop at the small restaurant that opened in a shipping container off Preston Road.

Beckham's wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, shot the video as they ordered brisket, ribs and pork belly burnt ends.

'STAR-STRUCK' MANAGER DISHES ON BECKHAM VISIT

The restaurant manager said meeting his hero was the best day of his life.

"I wanted to make a joke on him, 'Hey did anybody tell you you look like David Beckham?' but I didn't know the joke was on me because he was The David Beckham standing in front of me and I literally asked him 'Are you David Beckham?' He says 'I'm David Beckham' and I'm like wow, that's unreal," said Blu's Barbeque manager Rahul Bagchi. "There was no emotion, I was like completely blank, I was star-struck."

Bagchi says she gave everyone samples of their food. Their favorites? The pork belly burnt ends.

Bagchi is hoping to one day meet Beckham again and celebrate with a barbecue party.