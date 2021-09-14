Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo Shares Photos of New Tiger Cub

Dallas Zoo/Zoologist Maggie K.

The Dallas Zoo is going for all the feels on social media.

The zoo has been flooding its Twitter and Facebook feeds with photos and videos of its newest tiger cub Sumini.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Born August 2, she's the Dallas Zoo's first critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub since 1948. Only an estimated 400-600 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild.

Unfortunately, her mom Suki was not producing enough milk so Sumini is being hand raised.

Status updates show the little girl is getting stronger and bigger each day.

Sumini isn't where the public can see her but the zoo is posting updates and behind-the-scenes videos of her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Zootiger
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us