Dallas Zoo Shares Photos of New Tiger Cub

The Dallas Zoo is going for all the feels on social media.

The zoo has been flooding its Twitter and Facebook feeds with photos and videos of its newest tiger cub Sumini.

“It was a very good nap” -Sumini 😻 pic.twitter.com/lFlkSH2B0H — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) September 3, 2021

Born August 2, she's the Dallas Zoo's first critically endangered Sumatran tiger cub since 1948. Only an estimated 400-600 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild.

Unfortunately, her mom Suki was not producing enough milk so Sumini is being hand raised.

Status updates show the little girl is getting stronger and bigger each day.

Sumini isn't where the public can see her but the zoo is posting updates and behind-the-scenes videos of her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.