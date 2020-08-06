Dallas Woman's Patio Palace Goes Viral

The pandemic has forced many people to find solace in their own backyards to stay safe. A Dallas woman’s passion for her backyard has now gone viral.

Tara Paige said her new-found passion is inspiring hundreds of thousands of people to get outside of the four walls of their homes and recognize the beauty they can create, with just a little inspiration.

She started a Facebook group in April called Black Women Who Love Outdoor Living Spaces. That page has now surpassed 167,000 members.

Now, her brand The Patio Chic is also flourishing.

She said the name came from what she noticed on TV. She said there was a lack of representation when it came to women of color who are looked to in outdoor living space decorating.

“Right now, we are focusing on healing, loving each other and enjoying outdoor living spaces, being inspirational and empowering one and another and just having a good time in the name of outdoor living spaces,” Paige said.

She said the Facebook group is of course open to everyone, with a simple hope of spreading inspiration and fun.