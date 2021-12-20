Dallas Theater Center Cancels Remaining ‘A Christmas Carol' Performances Due to COVID-19

The Dallas Theater Center is canceling the remaining performances of A Christmas Carol at the Wyly Theatre after another member of the company tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week the theater company canceled several performances after a member of the company tested positive.

The DTC said the positive test came even after they followed all recommended safety precautions.

"It's unfortunate, but CDC and our own COVID-19 safety guidelines have shown canceling the remaining performances of A Christmas Carol is the safest thing for everyone. The health and safety of our artists, staff, and patrons have always come first," Jeff Woodward, Managing Director. "This is heartbreaking for us. We've worked hard to put this production together and we know people have enjoyed seeing A Christmas Carol on our stage again. We're already looking forward to next season."

Ticket holders will be contacted by the Dallas Theater Center Box Office staff. They will be offered the option to exchange or donate their tickets or receive a performance credit or refund. All guests who purchased tickets to a canceled performance will also receive a complimentary digital viewing of A Christmas Carol to experience the show remotely.

The next production, Our Town, is still on schedule to debut on Jan. 27 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. To get more information or to buy tickets, please visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/our-town.