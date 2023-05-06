Dallas Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Summer With Free Park Concert Series

Summer fun begins with Dallas artists, fireworks, and the beautiful music of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra’s annual Parks Concert series will be presented in Dallas-area parks stretching from North to South Dallas. Best of all, the five family-friendly concerts are free and open to the public.

“Presenting outdoor performances in our beautiful Dallas area parks is a true highlight of our season,” said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. “It’s a joy to see the community come together to enjoy these performances, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share our love of music with everyone across the city.”

Sylvia Elzafon Enjoy fireworks at the Flag Pole Hill concert on May 29.

The 2023 Parks Concerts will begin with the annual Memorial Day concert and fireworks display at Flag Pole Hill Park on May 29. This performance will include a fireworks display that will begin at 9:30 p.m. The DSO will also appear at Exall Park near Downtown Dallas on June 1; Campbell Green Park in Far North Dallas on June 6; and Kidd Springs Park in Oak Cliff on June 8. The summer series season concludes with a concert at Paul Quinn College on June 13.

Assistant Conductor Maurice Cohn (Marena & Roger Gault Chair) will lead the orchestra in programs featuring light classics, patriotic tunes and other popular fare.

"The Dallas Symphony Parks Concerts really kick off the summer! These evenings are huge fun -- filled with great music, special guests and perfect for the whole family. We hope to see many of our friends and neighbors at the parks all around Dallas," Cohn said.

This year’s special guests are Dallas artists from the City of Dallas Community Artist Program (CAP). CAP provides artist services to Dallas communities through ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab and Native American) and other individual artists and non-profit organizations to teach, perform and exhibit at host facilities in neighborhoods around the City of Dallas. CAP cultivates collaborations between artists and communities. This program helps promote cultural awareness, heightens citizen understanding of art forms and celebrates the various traditions that contribute to the composition of this city.

The programs at Flag Pole Hill, Exall Park, Campbell Green and Kidd Springs will open with a performance by a CAP artist. The Rob Holbert Group, a jazz ensemble, will open the performance at Flag Pole Hill. At Exall Park, singer Michael Childs will begin the festivities. Kamica King, a soul singer-songwriter, will be the CAP artist at Campbell Green, and the Herbie Johnson Quartet, a contemporary jazz group, will open at Kidd Springs Park.

The 2023 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Parks Concerts are sponsored by Methodist Dallas Medical Center and are supported in part by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

2023 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Parks Concerts

Flag Pole Hill

8015 Doran Circle, Dallas, TX 75238

May 29 at 8:15 p.m.

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Rain Site: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

Ryan Shaw, vocalist

CAP Artist: The Rob Holbert Group

Exall Park

3501 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75204

June 1 at 8:15 p.m.

No rain site

CAP Artist: Michael Childs

Campbell Green Park

16600 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75248

June 6 at 8:15 p.m.

No rain site

CAP Artist: Kamica King

Sylvia Elzafon Five concerts will be presented at several Dallas-area parks stretching from North to South Dallas.

Kidd Springs Park

711 West Canty Street, Dallas, TX 75208

June 8 at 8:15 p.m.

No rain site

CAP Artist: Herbie Johnson Quartet

Paul Quinn College

3837 Simpson Stuart Road, Dallas, TX 75241

June 13 at 8:15 p.m.

Rain Site: Tiger’s Den Gymnasium

Learn more: Dallas Symphony Orchestra