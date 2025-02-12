Dallas Street Choir open rehearsal gives voice to people affected by homelessness

Every Wednesday morning at 9:30 men and women, some carrying their life's possessions, file into the First Presbyterian Church of Dallas downtown and take the stage. They are members of the Dallas Street Choir.

"So you all know today was an open rehearsal," Dallas Street Choir Founder/Director Jonathan Palant said. "Which means anybody could come and see what we do."

The Dallas Street Choir started more than a decade ago. Since then, more than 2,000 singers who have been affected by homelessness have been part of the choir.

"What we do here is powerful," Palant said. "We're a family who uses music as a conduit to create community, and to teach the broader community that homelessness doesn't mean bad people."

The choir's repertoire is comprised of uplifting music, that seems to transport the singers to a place where smiles come naturally.

"You know, I stare at the lights, and I just, you know, I'm transported to the Divine or whatever," Dallas Street Choir singer Lisa Lopez said. "There's joy in my soul. I can't explain it. That's it!"

"Oh, I love to sing," Dallas Street Choir singer Michael Walton said. "Makes you happy! I sing because I'm happy. I sing because I'm free."

Palant asked the choir how many of them had spent the night on the street or in shelters the previous night. About half of them raised their hands. When he asked how many had been affected by homelessness in their life, all hands went up.

Part of the Dallas Street Choir's mission is to help change perspectives about people experiencing homelessness.

"Homelessness is such an easy problem to ignore, and folks feel invisible," Palant said. "When our singers take the stage, they are the most visible people in the room. They are the folks who others come to watch. I mean, watching someone is the opposite, the antithesis of invisibility, right?"

The Dallas Street Choir has performed across the DFW Metroplex, the Southwest. In 2017 they made history as the first musical ensemble comprised of people affected by homelessness to perform at the famed Carnegie Hall in New York City.

"There is a realization that the same person they're applauding is the person that they cross the street to avoid," Palant said. "This yin and yang-ness, this polar opposite pull of I'm afraid of you out there, but in here I'm proud of you; my hope and goal is that we blur those lines, or even erase them."

The Dallas Street Choir, along with the Credo Dallas Community Choir and the UT Dallas University Choirs, are preparing to perform an original rock oratorio based on the true stories of members of the Dallas Street Choir. The work is called 'Shelter Me'. Performances are April 11-13 at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson. For more information, click here.