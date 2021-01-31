Dallas St. Patrick's Parade on Greenville Avenue in 2021 Is Canceled

The Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival down Greenville Avenue has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban made the cancellation announcement for the event, which ordinarily takes place the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day.

For years, Cuban has been a champion of Dallas’ biggest St. Patrick’s Day parade. He saved the parade by writing a $50,000 check in 2012, then donating an extra $15,000 toward a Dallas ISD scholarship fund, said Jake Levy, a Greenville Avenue Area Business Association board member.

Every year since 2012, Cuban has donated $50,000 to the parade.

