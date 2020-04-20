Dallas Restaurant is Ready to Celebrate National Cheddar Fries Day

Snuffer's Restaurant and Bar in Dallas may be closed to slow the spread of coronavirus, but on April 20, it will still celebrate the day it created - National Cheddar Fries Day.

National Cheddar Fries Day was founded in 2016 after Snuffers petitioned the folks at the National Day Calendar. The restaurant has been serving its cheddar fries since 1978 and hasn't changed the recipe since it was created by a group of SMU students.

"Snuffer's Cheddar Fries are not your average cheese fries - they're in a league of their own," writes Maret Montanari in a news release. "They are made using Idaho potatoes that are hand-cut daily and cooked with freshly grated Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese. They are then topped with bacon crumbles, jalapenos and chives and served with a side of the restaurant's special housemade ranch."

The Greenville Avenue and Richardson locations will serve them to go. Those who download the Snuffer's app named Cheddar Fries Nation are entered for a chance to win free cheddar fries for a year.

The winner will be declared after the contest ends on April 20.