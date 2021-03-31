Dallas Pride to Resume Outdoor, In-Person Celebration in June

The Dallas Pride organization announced this week that it will resume its annual celebration in June with an outdoor, in-person event.
The annual celebration and parade was canceled last year do to the coronavirus.
This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5 at the outdoor amphitheater at Dallas' Fair Park.
The Scene
Organizers said the Friday night event will feature musical entertainment and Saturday night will be a variety show hosted by entertainer Marsha Dimes. The show will feature local and regional entertainment including Kennedy Davenport, The Fly Queens, The Sisters-in-Action, the Rose Room cast, Sister Helen Holy and Anton Shaw, in addition to other entertainers to be announced.
“Pride is such a meaningful and galvanizing event for our region, and it is wonderful that we are now in a place where we can plan for some in-person activities,” said Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride in a press release.
In addition to the outside, in-person experiences, the event will also be streamed online for those who feel more comfortable watching from home.
Dallas Pride is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening, supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community by creating events and initiatives that foster connections between members of the community, its allies and its supporters.