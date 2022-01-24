DallasNews.com

Dallas Museum of Art Plans Major Expansion

By Mark Lamster / The Dallas Morning News

Dallas Museum of Art exterior.
Photo courtesy of Dallas Museum of Art

Late last year and with little fanfare, the Dallas Museum of Art took concrete steps toward a major expansion, commissioning the architecture firm Perkins & Will to conduct a planning study for a future building project. That study will help the museum determine the scope, location and costs for such a building, and develop a process for hiring a design architect.

“We are now at the very early stages of planning what this will look like,” says the museum’s director, Agustín Arteaga. “The strategic plan will guide what we’ll do in the future.”

The museum has notified the city, which owns the museum building, of its intentions. “We will continue to have conversations with them about the public benefit of this expansion,” says Jennifer Scripps, the director of the Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs.

