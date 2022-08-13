Dallas Museum of Art Announces 2022 Awards to Ten Texas Artists

It’s awards time at the Dallas Museum of Art. The museum recently announced its 2022 Awards to Artists.

The Museum’s annual awards were established in 1980 by the Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund and the Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund to recognize exceptional talent and potential in young visual artists who show a commitment to continuing their artistic endeavors. The two funds have awarded over $630,000 to artists since their founding supporting more than 300 recipients, many of whom have gone on to successful careers within North Texas and across the country.

The Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant was created in 1990 and honors the memory of Dallas artists Otis and Velma Dozier, who strongly believed in the enriching influence of travel on an artist’s work. The grant seeks to recognize exceptional talent in professional artists who wish to expand their artistic horizons through domestic or foreign travel. It is awarded to professional artists at least 30 years of age who reside in Texas. Since the fund’s development, the Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant has given over $200,000.

All 10 2022 recipients are from Texas, including nine based in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. Multidisciplinary artist Ciara Elle Bryant served as this year’s guest juror.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to recognize the outstanding talent in our region through the DMA’s Awards to Artists Program,” said Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck, the Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art at the DMA. “We are continuously impressed by the ambitions of these emerging and established artists to challenge themselves and grow their practices, and we are honored to play our part in encouraging new experiences and experiments through material support.”

The DeGolyer and Kimbrough funds will primarily support research and materials for the development of new, ambitious bodies of work. Projects and activities include the creation of a performance-based sculpture, funds to attend exhibitions and site visits, mobile studio space, and supplies.

The Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant will support travel to Guanajuato, Mexico to consider familial memory, heritage, and the archive; the American West and Italy to visit hot tub factories and hot springs in an exploration of labor, leisure, and access; and Łódź, Poland to investigate intersections of land, materiality, and cultural hybridity.

The awarded artists’ work represents the rich span of contemporary art production, with practices that traverse drawing, sculpture, installation, video, painting, and digital art.

2022 Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award recipients:

Aliyah Cydonia Scobey

Kameron Walker

2022 Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund Award recipients:

Krista Chalkley

Julia Caswell Freund

Erica Lee

Enrique Nevarez

Sarah Pickett

2022 Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant recipients:

Sarah Ayala

Kristen Cochran

Nishiki Sugawara-Beda

Learn more: Dallas Museum of Art