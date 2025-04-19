Thanks to the Dallas Art Fair, there are seven new additions to the permanent collection of the Dallas Museum of Art.

The 17th edition of the Dallas Art Fair was held April 10-13, welcoming 93 international exhibitors to Fashion Industry Gallery (f.i.g.). Among this array of contemporary art, artworks by Sanlé Sory, Alexa Kumiko Hatanaka, Fu Xiaotong, Tina Girouard, Eduardo Sarabia, and Eri Imamura were selected for museum’s permanent collection.

These selections were made by the museum’s Hoffman Family Senior Curator of Contemporary Art Dr. Anna Katherine Brodbeck; the Lupe Murchison Curator of Contemporary Art Dr. Vivian Li; the Nancy and Tim and Hanley Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art Ade Omotosho; the Allen and Kelli Questrom Assistant Curator of Prints and Drawings Emily Friedman; and a group of fund donors.

“We are thrilled to welcome seven works from six artists into the collection. These artists—whose work ranges in date from the mid-1970s to now—represent innovations in photography, textiles, ceramics, and drawing,” Brodbeck said. “While these artists have roots in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Burkina Faso, and China, they also represent a wider diaspora of international practice that resonates perfectly with our global collection. Their attention to beauty and craft is sure to enthrall our audiences.”

courtesy of Alexa Kumiko Hatanaka

These acquisitions are part of the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program, an annual gift from the Dallas Art Fair Foundation to fund the placement of works from the fair into the collection of the museum. Initiated in 2016, the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program has been a cornerstone of the fair. Through this program, the Dallas Museum of Art has forged relationships with contemporary artists and global galleries, enriching its permanent collection with artworks presented at the Dallas Art Fair. To date, $965,000 has been funded for the Dallas Museum of Art’s permanent collection, including this year’s grant of nearly $100,000.

The selected works are Sanlé Sory’s Belle de Jour, Alexa Kumiko Hatanaka’s Terrain (blue) and Terrain (white), Fu Xiaotong’s 150,048 Pinpricks 150,048孔, Tina Girouard’s Pink Floral (Lillypad), Eduardo Sarabia’s Untitled (Peyote), and Eri Imamura’s Breathe.

Sory’s portraits are key documents of the exuberant youth culture in Burkina Faso following the small West African nation’s independence from France. Hatanaka is a Japanese-Canadian artist based in Toronto. Her practice brings together historical craft technologies of her heritage including ink, natural dye, printmaking and papermaking. Xiaotong is known for her intricate paper pinhole creations of “traditional” landscape compositions, and she currently teaches at the School of Arts at North China University of Technology and resides in Beijing and Germany.

Girouard invested objecthood with meaning through ritual, performance, role-playing, and community participation. From the 1970s until her death in 2020, she played a galvanizing role in the founding and development of a range of alternative art organizations. Sarabia’s work has largely been inspired by the independent economies and folk history of northern Mexico. He frequently works with the materials favored by local craftspeople, using ceramic tiles, hand-woven textiles, and glass to create sculptures and installations that address the complex exchanges that occur when this region and its history encounters outsiders. While keeping the Kimono at the core of her artistic practice, Imamura’s artwork is filled with symbolism, delving into the human psyche and how we try to cope with the prevailing issues around us.

“We are delighted to celebrate the work of Sanlé Sory, Alexa Kumiko Hatanaka, Fu Xiaotong, Tina Girouard, Eduardo Sarabia, and Eri Imamura as part of the 2025 edition of the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program. This year’s selection reflects the international breadth of talent represented at the fair, highlighting the global perspectives shaping contemporary art today,” said Kelly Cornell, Director of the Dallas Art Fair. “Since its inception in 2016, the Acquisition Program has proudly supported a dynamic range of artists and their galleries—ensuring their work becomes a lasting part of the Dallas Museum of Art’s permanent collection.”

Courtesy of Eduardo Sarabia & OMR, Mexico City.

The acquisitions were a highlight of the event that brought together collectors, gallerists, and artists from around the world and resulted in significant sales and international placements.

“This year’s fair surpassed all expectations. Given the unsettled but evolving economic moment we find ourselves in, the engagement and enthusiasm from collectors, exhibitors, and visitors alike was nothing short of inspiring. It’s a powerful reflection of Dallas’ thriving cultural community, which continues to grow in both strength, vibrancy, and reciprocity. We’re closing this edition with a deep sense of momentum and genuine optimism for what lies ahead,” Cornell said.

Learn more: Dallas Museum of Art and Dallas Art Fair